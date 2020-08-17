1 / 11

If you have scrolled through Tara Sutaria's Instagram page, you are sure to have been mesmerised by her fashion choices. But a closer look, and you will also start admiring her classic glam makeup look. That is because it is easy to recreate, works for any occasion, and is nothing but glamorous. So in case you'd like to recreate the look, check out these 10 easy steps. We are sure you will love it! (Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram, designed by Indian Express)