1 / 11

Tara Sutaria might be just two films old but the actor has made a definitive mark with her sartorial choices. Whether it is denim shorts, jumpsuits or ethnic wear, the Student of the Year 2 actor has always experimented with her looks results have almost always been impressive. She nails lehengas, suits and saris with equal ease and to make your day a bit brighter, we have put together some of her best looks. Let us know your favourite look of hers! (Designed by Gargi Singh)