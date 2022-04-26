9 / 9

According to Shah, both contemporary artists "come together to create aesthetically stunning works that are a delight to interact with". "Though divided by generation and experience, the context of their content is universally relevant. The objective is to connect the experience of our surface senses with a deeper intellectual knowing, leading to an awareness of the interconnected state of our bodies and bridging the gap between the external and internal processing of the world," she told indianexpress.com; I-Land is a study of man's unique imprint on the planet. It is a virtual island - serving as a homage to Cristo's ephemeral islands - that explores ideas of survival and evolution in the modern world (Source: Tao Art Gallery)