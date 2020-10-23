Bihar polls
- 'Chup chaap bungla chhaap': Veteran BJP hand’s new LJP pitch
- Higher education in Bihar: Young voters, but under most heads, a poor report card
- The picture of a university: AMU Kishanganj centre flounders
- Manifesto ‘Promise No. 1’: BJP injects free Covid vaccine in Bihar elections
- Opposition parties slam politics over pandemic, EC unlikely to object
- Bihar crimes: Nitish’s 15 years — Murders, abduction for ransom down, stretched police
- In jute belt, Nitish all the way: ‘Got jal, bijli, only lack PDS’
- Kanhaiya Kumar: 'It's not a referendum on Modi, the anger is against Nitish'
Lata in ‘A Suitable Boy’: Tanya Maniktala’s style deserves your attentionOctober 23, 2020 3:56:47 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SportsKapil Dev undergoes emergency coronary angioplasty after suffering chest pain
- Ishrat Jahan case: Court refuses to drop proceedings against four officers
- EntertainmentMirzapur 2 review: Fathers and sons, with a hint of daughters
- EntertainmentA Suitable Boy review: The Mira Nair series is worth your time
- Trending'The air quality is filthy': How Indians reacted to Trump remark during presidential debate
- TrendingMan crawls to break into house, comes face to face with pet cat at door
- SportsKapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery after suffering chest pain
- SportsIPL 2020 | CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Team News
- OpinionOpposition must think harder about political economy of protest to counter new political economy of reform
- Vaccine 'politics': Why BJP's Bihar move comes as a surprise to states
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it trendy in a hoodie; can you guess who it belongs to?
- TechnologyApple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin - get details here