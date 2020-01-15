1 / 13

Pongal is one of the most popular harvest festivals, primarily associated with the southern parts of the Indian subcontinent, which is celebrated by the diaspora around the globe. It marks the auspicious beginning of Uttarayan, the beginning of the sun’s journey northward. This four-day festival is usually celebrated in mid-January during the month of ‘Thai’ when staple crops like rice are harvested. Also known as Thai Pongal, the festival is celebrated with a ritualistic event of boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot. It is believed that when boiling the concoction, allowing it to spill over the pot is an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)