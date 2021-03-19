Latest news
- US Defence Secretary arrives today, may discuss S-400 deal
- Pakistan Army chief reaches out to India, says time to bury past, move forward
- Pandemic is not the only battle for ‘mitanins’ in Chhattisgarh
- Month after opening, Goa’s first sex shop shuttered by panchayat
- One year for polls, Yogi Adityanath govt’s focus is on completing expressways
- New AICTE rules: Niti member and Scientific Advisor urge caution
Celeb fashion: Tamannaah Bhatia likes to keep it bright and colourfulUpdated: March 19, 2021 5:14:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bengaluru-based Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V
- LIVE: BJP practicing 'politics of riot, loot and murder', says Mamata
- EntertainmentThe Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan starrer gives Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta Story flashbacks, watch
- EntertainmentSalman Khan is on a vacation in Rajasthan, goes on safari with bodyguard Shera. See photo
- Trending‘Life imitates art’: Archie Comics’ 1997 cartoon predicting online classes is blowing minds
- Trending'The ultimate wedding crasher': Little girl throws tantrum at parents' wedding, video goes viral
- SportsKamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Olympics, sets new national record
- SportsIndia ODI squad announced: Suryakumar, Prasidh, Krunal included
- OpinionHow Rajasthan can make its Right to Health promise work
- The Covid-19 vaccines India is making, testing and supplying
- Lifestyle'Last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical': Jasprit Bumrah shares new pics with Sanjana Ganesan
- TechnologyFacebook's neural wristband reads brain signals