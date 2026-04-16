Some trees grow so tall they seem to touch the sky. Found in specific climates with ideal conditions, these towering giants are among the most awe-inspiring natural wonders on Earth. Here are six of the tallest trees from around the world. (unsplash)
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Douglas Fir: A fast growing conifer found in North America, capable of reaching great heights and widely used for timber. (unsplash)
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Coast Redwood: The tallest trees on Earth, found in California. Some individuals, like Hyperion, exceed 115 meters (379 feet) in height. (unsplash)
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Giant Sequoia: While not as tall as redwoods, these are the most massive trees by volume, with enormous trunks and incredible longevity. (unsplash)
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Mountain Ash: Native to Australia, this species is the tallest flowering plant in the world, reaching heights of over 100 meters. (unsplash)
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Sitka Spruce: Found along the Pacific coast of North America, these trees grow extremely tall and thrive in cool, moist environments. (unsplash)
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Yellow Meranti: A tropical giant from Southeast Asia, known for its impressive height and presence in dense rainforests. (wikimedia commons)