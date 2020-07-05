1 / 12

Tabu is not just a widely-acclaimed actor, but also someone who has a subtle fashion sense that rarely goes amiss. From saris, lehengas, salwar suits to ball gowns, dresses and contemporary outfits, we like her soigne style and age does not seem to diminish her glam quotient. Her elegance transcends to the way she dresses up, so here are some of the striking looks from the past.