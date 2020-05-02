1 / 10

If there is one male actor who is single-handedly defying gender stereotypes in fashion, it has to be Ranveer Singh. There indeed has been an evident change in the way actors are making an effort to style their wardrobe, but no one really goes as far as the Padmaavat actor does. His airport looks are evidence of that. Take a look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)