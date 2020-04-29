1 / 9

Known for her incredible acting talent, Tabu manages to impress with her fashion as well. Whether it is walking on the ramp wearing elaborate gowns and saris or just a pair of trousers and shirt on an off-day, she manages to make a statement. She has kept herself abreast with the recent fashion trends and her style game is always on-point. We have brought together some of her recent looks and we hope it brightens your day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)