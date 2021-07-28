1 / 12

There’s the lion on British swimmer Adam Peaty’s shoulder. An inspirational message on the arm of Chinese 3-on-3 basketball player Yan Peng. A likeness of Christ the Redeemer on the calf of Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar Mascunano. And the Olympic rings. So many Olympic rings. French swimmer Fantine Lasaffre has them on her left forearm, and American shooter Kayle Browning on her right wrist. They’re on Moroccan boxer Abdelhaq Nadir’s left bicep, and on the ankle of Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen.



A swimmer with an Olympic tattoo exercises during a swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Text and Photo: AP)