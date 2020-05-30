- Many have suffered… future of 130 crore won’t be dictated by adversity: PM Modi
- Gujarat: 608 discharged —highest in a day; 372 new cases reported in state
- Early warning: Growth slows to 3.1 per cent in Q4 which had just one week of lockdown
- Haryana police asks banks, jewellers to ensure visitors take off masks at entry
- In Delhi, Covid hotel-hospitals for treatment, isolation
- Lockdown 5.0 may be relaxed further: States to decide on malls, restaurants
- Surat: Several textile, diamond trading markets to open from Monday
Check out how Taapsee Pannu keeps her airport looks basic yet chicPublished: May 30, 2020 10:00:29 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- OpinionPM Narendra Modi writes: A letter to the nation in the midst of a crisis
- First year of Modi 2.0: A year of explaining internal affairs to the world
- EntertainmentTop 10 thriller movies of all time
- EntertainmentHollywood Rewind | Red Eye: Beware of delayed flights and attractive strangers!
- TrendingAs India deals with locusts, people are sharing memes on dealing with it
- TrendingIt's raining memes on social media as Indians speculate on lockdown extension
- SportsAthletes return to training but face fitness challenge
- SportsStaging T20 World Cup ‘very high risk’, admits Cricket Australia
- OpinionLetter to nation on completion of one year of government, and in midst of a crisis that calls for firm resolve
- Older men worry less about Covid-19 than others: study
- LifestyleLooking for breakfast ideas? Try this oats and chia seeds parfait today
- TechnologyReview: Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2