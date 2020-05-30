2 / 10

Taapsee Pannu walked into the airport in printed sari pants that she paired with a black-collared shirt doubling up as a blouse. Leaving her curls untamed and open, Pannu looked beautiful in her custom made sari pants from Aapro Label. The floral-printed take on pants and the humble six yards was paired with a comfortable and simple black collared shirt that she wore as a blouse. She chose to keep it simple with a pair of glasses as an accessory and by smartly teaming her outfit with a pair of black brogues keeping it chic. (Source: aaprolabel/Instagram)