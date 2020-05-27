1 / 11

Katrina Kaif knows her fashion very well, and manages to impress almost every time she steps out. Her choices are usually chic and basic, making them super easy to recreate — whether it is a one-shoulder floral dress or a canary off-shoulder midi-dress. So why not take some summer inspiration from the Bollywood beauty herself? Wait no longer and check out her pictures below. (Photos: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)