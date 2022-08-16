3 / 11

Legend goes that hotelier Johannes Badrutt made a bet with some of his British guests at the end of their summer stay at his hotel in 1864. Telling them to return in winter, he said it was "sunnier and less rainy than London." He also offered to pay their travel and accommodation costs. Four English guests did indeed return to St. Moritz in December to test his theory — and stayed until Easter. (Markus Ulmer/adhoc/picture-alliance/via DW)