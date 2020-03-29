1 / 10

Summer is here and so it is time to keep the winter coats, tuck them inside the safest corner of the wardrobe and take out those dresses. It goes without saying that there are various options and colours to choose from and several ways in which you can accessorise the look. In case you have been wondering how to go about, dig deep inside your wardrobe and check these pictures of Alia Bhatt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the others to get some inspiration.