1 / 9

India is home to an enviable diversity of landscapes, languages, flora and fauna. It boasts of picturesque locales, majestic wildlife, thrilling adventures, vibrant festivals and so much more. Capturing this unique richness of India is the collection of photographs by photographers from across the country. As a part of National Geographic India's 'Your Lens' initiative, photo enthusiasts shared some breathtaking pictures that touched their hearts. This image has been shot in Varanasi, India. (Photo: Nitin Patel; PR handout)