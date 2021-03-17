2 / 12

Ashna Singh, director, Studio Art said: “The pre-covid world was a world of immense exposure and collaboration, yet the emphasis on success, competition and the desire to be visible may have depleted the self emotionally. This was ‘That’ time. Then there was social media that percolated lives and didn’t make it easier. One was visible but not present in the moment. Constant comparisons and possibly an assessment of one’s worth in the eyes of the world may have impacted inner peace and personal spaces. This was ‘That’ time’. Post covid, 2020 forced corrections upon the world, compelling many to face their inadequacies. This time was all factual where peace was being restored, not through compromises, adjustments or filling voids but by simplifying the unnecessary and understanding the essentials. This time brought about strength, a sense of freedom and a reintroduction to oneself. That is ‘This’ time. Our inaugural show This and That is an amalgamation of choices humanity has been gifted with."(Source: Studio Art New Delhi/Instagram)