The award season kick-started with the Star Screen Awards 2019 last evening. As expected, the event was attended by several celebrities, who put their best (fashion) foot forward. Some really experimented with their style and stood out for their sartorial choices, while others played safe; but overall it was a night with a heavy dose of glamour and style. In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have got you covered.