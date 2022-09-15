10 / 10

"Her paintings, Transposed X and Transposed XI, are works that take place in non-spaces, in which what we understand of reality has dissolved into these shapes, and that for their luminosity are ripe for our imaginations. And within these patterned platforms, whilst longing for perfection, Rao adds these slight brushstrokes that rest like snowflakes on everything of her paintings, and introduce texture to images that might otherwise be entirely flat. Making it appear as though there is a kind of roughness to the work, that introduces new possibilities to what we might understand of a reductive vision," wrote Rajesh Punj, a London-based art critic and collector; Transcendence II (Source: Srushti Rao)