Latest news
- Bengal BJP chief shown black flags in Darjeeling, he blames TMC
- Coal Case: CBI questions Abhishek’s wife, CM drops by before officials come
- Centre alerts banks on ‘slowdown’ in loans to street vendors
- AAP emerges second in Surat after BJP, no seats for Cong
- Terror continues to be one of the gravest threats, says Jaishankar
- Rahul says Kerala voters different from north, go into issues; BJP says don’t divide
- Fire at Bharuch UPL plant: 2 workers dead, 5 missing
- Govt to implement 4-pronged health strategy, says PM
- Tejashwi raises concerns over govt trying to muzzle dissenting voices
- BJP wins VMC for fifth time in a row; Cong wins 7 seats
- Pamela Goswami drugs case: Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh arrested
Sridevi death anniversary: Revisiting some of her iconic on-screen looksUpdated: February 24, 2021 11:18:03 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- What BJP stands to gain from fall of Congress govt in Puducherry
- New guidelines for social media intermediaries: Rules set for roll-out
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra reacts as user says why wear a dress that doesn't show off her 'good figure': 'Figure does not matter'
- TrendingBizarre list of don’ts on menu of Pune café leaves netizens intrigued
- TrendingMumbai auto driver, who sold house to fund grandchild's education, receives Rs 24 lakh in donation
- SportsTiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
- SportsFor D/N Test: Health kiosks, sanitisers and a gutka ban
- OpinionBCCI's power centre has moved from Mumbai to Motera
- What is NITI Aayog's draft national labour policy?
- TechnologySony shares first details on next-gen VR headset for PlayStation 5