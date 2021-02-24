1 / 17

Sridevi's career spanned for nearly five decades with intermittent gaps. She started out as a child actor and eventually graduated to playing the lead actor, exhibiting her tremendous acting prowess across languages and in more than 120 films. It was she who earned the epithet of a female superstar, changing the narrative for female actors in a male-dominated industry. Apart from that, she also set several fashion milestones. So much of what is in vogue now can be traced to her. On her death anniversary today, here's looking at some of her iconic fashion moments on screen. (Photos: Express Archive; design: Gargi Singh)