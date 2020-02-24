1 / 10

Sridevi second death anniversary: She is not only remembered for her strong on-screen presence, Sridevi is also remembered for her impeccable sense of style. No matter what she wore, whether on-screen or off it, the actor always exuded an old-world charm and managed to turn many heads. Today, we take a look at some of her iconic on-screen looks that will make you fall in love with her all over again. (Photo: Express archive photo/ Designed by Gargi Singh)