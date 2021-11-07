10 / 16

The TV reality show Mirakkel made Mitra a household name in the late 2000s, with an unfortunate title refrain: “Slim figure ey bhalo laage Sreelekha (slim Sreelekha looks best)”. “I used to sit in my (show-judge) chair, and cringe within,” she says, “There was so much testosterone around me. In Mirakkel, I was the only female. There were umpteen number of jokes circulating which were derogatory. As a judge, I’d point out if a person was being sexist, or not up to the mark, but when televised, my remarks were edited out, and I was seen just laughing. Bangla television wasn’t ready then, Bangla television isn’t ready still,” says Mitra, who was out of the latest Mirakkel Season 10. (Text: Tanushree Ghosh)