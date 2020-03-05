1 / 14

It is time to keep those warm and fuzzy sweaters away and embrace the sun. Spring calls for warm and bright tones or elegant pastel shades for those who like to keep it understated. From lavenders to aqua shades and plaids, make a sartorial statement this season by taking cues from your favourite actors from Athiya Shetty to Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt. Check it out here! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)