MUST READ
- Andhra rains: Death toll rises to 15; 20,000 shifted to relief camps
- Explained: Booster doses in the US, other countries and India's position
- Aryan Khan bail order out, says 'no positive evidence to show conspiracy between accused’
- Opinion | PB Mehta writes: What the withdrawal of controversial farm laws means
- How protesting farmers were targeted by Govt, BJP
- Accountant to farmer to event manager: The women and men who spent a year at Singhu
- In burying farm laws, Govt may have held off demand for right to MSP
- Khalistani, andolanjeevi: How Govt read it wrong, tries to lower Punjab heat
- Srinagar encounter: Papa, why have they taken you away? A 13-yr-old grieves as her father is buried
- The art of captaincy, by Rohit Sharma
Nature’s own filter: Spectacular fall colours around the worldNovember 20, 2021 7:01:38 pm
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAryan Khan bail order: 'No evidence to show conspiracy between accused’
- CitiesAndhra rains: Toll touches 20; over 30 missing
- EntertainmentIFFI 2021 opening ceremony Live Updates: Hema Malini is Film Personality of the Year, Salman Khan and Karan Johar cheer
- EntertainmentJug Jugg Jeeyo release date out, Karan Johar calls it a 'celebration of family' with fresh stills
- TrendingInd vs NZ: It's raining memes as India win 2nd T20I in Ranchi
- TrendingRandeep Hooda shares 'incredible' clip of six tigers walking together in Maharashtra forest
- SportsThe art of captaincy, by Rohit Sharma
- SportsGuess the heroes: Brave women who rose from challenging backgrounds to become top tennis stars
- OpinionThe farmers’ agitation and the power of civil disobedience
- Why SC ordered CBI probe into HZL disinvestment
- LifestyleQueen Elizabeth's 'purple hands' leave netizens perplexed; here's what to know
- Technology‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ review: Another generic WWII experience