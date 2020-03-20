1 / 9

Dressing up for an occasion also works wonders for the mood. Celebrities often go for elaborate gowns for almost all red carpet events and give us major goals. With all award functions behind us, we thought of taking a small trip down memory lane to revisit some looks that stood out. Some impressed, some didn't but the stars impressed us by effortlessly nailing the outfits. From Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, celebrities love their gowns and we love when they don it.



Deepika Padukone's love affair with black needs no retelling. At Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019, she had stepped out in a black Amit Aggarwal gown. The outfit stood out for the plunging neckline and the long cape. (Source: Varinder Chawla)