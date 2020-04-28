1 / 11

Not too long ago, Sonam Kapoor had made a splash in red. During the promotions of The Zoya Factor, she had stepped out in all shades of red and managed to impress in almost all the outfits. Whether it is was the sari draped in a particular way, or the blazers, turtle-neck tops and dresses that the actor chose, she managed to turn heads with ease. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor aced ethnic and contemporary looks with equal panache. Here's bringing you some of her best 'red looks'. (Designed by Gargi Singh)