MISS: Malaika Arora manages to turn heads each time she steps out, and was recently spotted acing traditional wear in a Rohit Bal sari and a clutch by Ara by Rashmi and Sayli. Even though we liked her bright make-up and the choker from Tyaani by Karan Johar, we would have preferred if she would have given the maang tika a miss. It seemed a little out of place at a birthday party despite Arora heading there straight from a wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)