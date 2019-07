MISS: The Marina Hoermanseder outfit fails to accentuate Kangana Ranaut’s sharp features – to us it is simply over-the-top and a little tacky. The beautiful skirt would have worked wonders if it would have been teamed with a simple black top, instead of the leather strap corset. Or a fitted mid-length sequin skirt with a side slit would have looked better with the corset. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)