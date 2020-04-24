1 / 10

There is little that needs to be added when it comes to Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices. Her reputation as a reigning fashionista has been sealed for a while now, but to her credit the Veere Di Wedding actor keeps upping her game. She especially wows in ethnic looks and we love how she never plays it safe. She promptly elevates a simple sari look with a quirky jacket or goes all out with accessories. So here are some of her most memorable ethnic looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh)