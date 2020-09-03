Top news
- Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked
- Blocking of pages points to Facebook-BJP link: Derek O’Brien to Mark Zuckerberg
- Only 25% took JEE exam due to pandemic: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre
- Second survey in Ahmedabad: Sero-positivity up by 5.6 per cent since June, no herd immunity yet
- Sahara red-flagged for fraud probe: Rs 86,000 crore from 4 crore depositors
- PUBG army mourns, but says nothing bigger than country
- Probe: Dentist, techie behind Bengaluru doctor’s Syria trip now in Saudi Arabia
- Crawford market accident: Accused, who ran over pedestrians, tells police he had epileptic attack
- Question Hour, Zero Hour in Parliament: Why are they important
- Mission Karmayogi: Govt’s massive plan to train, skill, have ‘ideal’ civil servants
In pics: All the times Sonali Bendre looked effortlessly stylishPublished: September 3, 2020 4:47:07 pm
Best of Express
- Banned for hate speech violations, BJP MLA Raja Singh claims not on Facebook since 2019
- Facebook responds to Congress, says concerns raised by it 'taken seriously'
- EntertainmentNo Time to Die new trailer: Daniel Craig's James Bond swansong looks like a blast
- Entertainment10 things AR Rahman revealed in his music masterclass with Arijit Singh
- TrendingNetizens left baffled after studio apartment in UK is priced at Rs 1.2 crore. Can you guess why?
- TrendingBrands jump in with posts as #PUBGbanned dominates social media trends
- SportsFootball star’s career on pause, his family faces tough medical call
- SportsIt was very emotional for me: Sumit Nagal
- OpinionCOVID economic pain will pass. We need to create enduring change for firms and citizens with reforms
- What are Question Hour and Zero Hour, and why they matter
- LifestyleGot a broken lipstick at home? Here's how you can use it again
- TechnologyWhy PUBG Mobile ban could hit gaming phones segment