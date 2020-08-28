1 / 10

Nothing beats sari. It is one of the most versatile and comfortable silhouettes to slip into. Which is why it is hard to miss a sari look, especially when it is Sonakshi Sinha who is wearing one. The actor's love for sari needs no introduction. Ahead, we give you a sneak peek into her versatile collection. Pick your favourite! (Photos: Mohit Rai/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)