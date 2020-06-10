- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Maharashtra: State govt puts on hold decision to buy drug from Bangladeshi firm
- Noida hospitals made excuses to not admit pregnant woman: Probe
- WHO says asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 rare, then clarifies
- After its order on beds junked, Delhi projects spike to 5.5 lakh by July
- An Expert Explains: While recovering at home
- Monsoon session may see mix of virtual, physical participation
- After IITs, NITs cite Covid to seek extension to implement EWS quota
Sonakshi Sinha knows how to rock ethnic wear; see picsUpdated: June 10, 2020 9:54:06 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- To fact-check posts on social media, I&B PSU floats a tender
- Signs of de-escalation: China, India pull back troops from key LAC points
- EntertainmentTop 10 Hindi web series released during the lockdown
- EntertainmentNBK 106 teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna is fiery in this Boyapati Srinu film
- Trending'So smart': Netizens impressed after injured langur visits hospital to get treated
- Trending'This is stressful': People are racking their brains to find the cat hidden in this photo
- Sports'Grovel': The racist slur that changed Windies in 1976
- Called Kalu, Sammy wants former SRH teammates to clear air
- OpinionNepal-India relations must be dominated by opportunities of the future
- An Expert Explains: The best practices for home quarantine
- TechnologyTwitter brings Fleets to India, for ‘those uncomfortable with public tweets’