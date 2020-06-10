1 / 10

Sonakshi Sinha maintains the perfect balance between ethnic and contemporary wear, and without a doubt can nail them both with equal ease. But we love it when the Dabangg actor steps out wearing saris, lehenga sets and Anarkalis in various colours and patterns. So why wait, lets check out some of her best ethnic looks that we spotted on her 'gram. (Photos: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)