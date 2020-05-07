1 / 10

Sonakshi Sinha may step out more in her t-shirts and pants, but the actor really works ethnic ensembles like very few. Most of her outings in saris and lehengas are memorable and just as a token of reminder, we have put together some of them to tell you of all the things you have been missing. We dig the way she carried the red ruffle sari or the many looks during the promotions of Kalank. (Designed by Gargi Singh)