Lorena Alvarez holds some of her 28 pet "petauros," or sugar gliders, for which she has a permit, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “I get up and I live for them. They are my engine of struggle and of life," she said of the animals that scamper over her looking to be petted, or leap and glide down to the floor. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)