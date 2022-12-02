Artist brings Rajasthan’s timeless architecture to life
December 2, 2022 11:05:53 am
December 2, 2022 11:05:53 am
1 / 9
Paying an ode to the 'timeless architecture of Rajasthan', a new art exhibition traces the rich cultural heritage of the princely state famous for its mesmerising forts and palaces. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
2 / 9
The exhibition -- ‘Vibrant Rajasthan’ -- comprises works of artist Priyanka Banerjee, and are on display at the Convention Foyer, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
3 / 9
The golden-hued jharokhas of Jaisalmer, a type of overhanging in enclosed balconies found in havelis, have been depicted in one of her paintings (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
4 / 9
The press statement notes that the Rajputs were prolific builders. "It reflects in some of the mind-blowing art and architecture. Some of the imposing and magnificent forts and palaces in the world dot the arid Aravalli landscapes and tell the tales of their glorious legacy," it reads (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
5 / 9
Her paintings attempt to capture the interplay of light and shadows of the architectural marvels that have always captivated the artist. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
6 / 9
Rajasthani women in their traditional attire doing different domestic chores. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
7 / 9
The artist aims to capture their "smiling faces, long moustaches, colorful attire, vibrant turbans in their unadulterated forms" that have become her favourite subjects. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
8 / 9
The artist's honest attempts at capturing portraits of people in her work is truly a delight to watch. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)
9 / 9
Different mediums like watercolour on paper, acrylics on canvas, soft pastels on paper have been used to execute the artworks. (Source: Priyanka Banerjee)