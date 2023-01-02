Soha Ali Khan knows how to keep it chic yet comfy; see pics
January 2, 2023 16:58 IST
Soha Ali Khan's comfortable yet chic Indo-western ensembles are for those who prefer comfort over style. But despite her outfits being easy-breezy, Soha knows how to keep her looks extremely trendy. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
From earthy tones to beautiful pastels, let's take a look at some of her sartorial picks that are perfect for any day, all day. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha slipped into this eye-catching attire -- a pant-cum-sari --tied together with a white shirt. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Once again, she added a twist to the traditional sari look, she sure knows how to pull off such intricately designed outfits like a fashionista. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
In this black printed set, we love how she aces a minimalistic look that is a class apart. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
She kept it breezy in this tie-dye kaftan with tassels stitched to its border. Teaming it with white cigarette trousers and kolhapuris, she exuded summer vibes. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Choosing comfy peep-toe wedges, she stunned her fans in a blue midi dress dipped in floral designs. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
An epitome of beauty, this oversized pink maxi gown with white border is a head turner. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
But this impressive brunch-ready co-ord set paired with chappals and a half bun hairdo stole the show! (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)