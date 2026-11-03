Sri Lanka: For a short festive escape, Sri Lanka offers a mix of wildlife, culture and coastal experiences. With around 3.5 Sri Lankan rupees to the Indian rupee, travellers can compare local prices for meals, transport and activities while planning their budget. Spot elephants in national parks, travel through mist-covered tea plantations, explore centuries-old temples and unwind along the coast. Skyscanner’s Price Alert feature can also help you track fare changes while finalising your travel dates.