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Looking to make the most of the Diwali long weekend without stretching your travel budget? Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report found that 69% of Indian travellers often or always consider exchange rates when booking a holiday. From Vietnam’s vibrant street markets to Nepal’s Himalayan landscapes, these six destinations offer exciting festive escapes where you can explore new cultures, compare local prices and make your rupees go further. Here are six destinations to consider, along with flight fares and Skyscanner tips to help you save.