A summer home update is as much about atmosphere as it is about aesthetics. Simple shifts in décor and color can transform any room into a cool, inviting retreat. Here are six ways to refresh your space for the warmer months ahead.
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Add Indoor Plants: Plants instantly make a room feel fresh and lively. Popular indoor plants like the Snake Plant or Peace Lily can improve air quality while adding greenery.
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Bring in Natural Décor: Décor items made from natural materials like bamboo, rattan, or jute can instantly give your room a breezy, tropical feel, perfect for the summer season.
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Add Summer Scents: Introduce fresh fragrances like citrus, lavender, or lemongrass through candles, diffusers, or fresh flowers to create a relaxing summer atmosphere.
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Rearrange Your Furniture: Moving furniture around can improve airflow and make your room feel more spacious. Keeping windows clear and reducing clutter allows natural light to fill the room.
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Switch to Lightweight Fabrics: Replace heavy winter fabrics with breathable materials like cotton or linen. Light curtains, bedsheets, and cushion covers help keep the room airy and comfortable during hot summer days.
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Use Light and Bright Colours: Swap darker décor items for pastel or neutral tones. Shades like white, beige, mint green, or sky blue help reflect light and create a cooler, summer friendly vibe.