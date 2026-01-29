From hearty stews to crispy sides, the potato has been embraced by cultures across the world. Simple, filling and endlessly versatile, it has shaped traditional dishes that reflect local history, climate and taste.
Colcannon, Ireland: Colcannon is a comforting mash of potatoes mixed with cabbage or kale, butter and cream. Traditionally eaten during festivals, it reflects Ireland’s agricultural heritage. (unsplash)
Kartoffelsalat, Germany: German potato salad varies by region but often features boiled potatoes dressed with vinegar, mustard and bacon. It’s a staple at family meals and festive gatherings. (unsplash)
Papas a la Huancaína, Peru: This traditional Peruvian dish features boiled potatoes topped with a creamy, spicy sauce made from yellow chillies, cheese and milk. It celebrates Peru’s native potato varieties. (wikimedia commons)
Patatas Bravas, Spain: A beloved Spanish tapas dish, Patatas Bravas features crispy fried potatoes served with a bold tomato based sauce and garlicky aioli. It’s a staple of bars and family gatherings across Spain. (unsplash)
Pommes Dauphinoise, France: A rich and elegant dish, Pommes Dauphinoise layers thinly sliced potatoes with cream, garlic and cheese, baked until golden. It’s a classic of French home and bistro cooking. (unsplash)
Tortilla Española, Spain: Also known as Spanish omelette, Tortilla Española is a classic dish made with potatoes, eggs and olive oil. Thick, simple and deeply comforting, it’s a staple in Spanish homes and cafés. (unsplash)