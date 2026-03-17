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"Crabs are among the most resilient and fascinating crustaceans on Earth, inhabiting ecosystems ranging from the abyssal depths of the ocean to the brackish waters of coastal mangroves. In several unique global regions, these creatures have become cultural and ecological icons, drawing visitors who wish to observe their complex migrations or savor them as prized local delicacies. From the mudflats of Southeast Asia to the icy depths of the Bering Sea, here are six destinations defined by their extraordinary abundance of wild crabs.