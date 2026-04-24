Adrien Brody is known for his intense performances, versatility, and ability to bring depth to complex characters. From historical dramas to quirky comedies, his filmography showcases a wide range of roles that have earned him critical acclaim. Here are six must watch films featuring this talented actor.
2 / 7
King Kong: In this epic adventure directed by Peter Jackson, Brody plays playwright Jack Driscoll. The film combines romance, action, and stunning visuals, showcasing him in a big-budget blockbuster role.
3 / 7
Predators: Brody takes on an action heavy role in this sci-fi thriller, showcasing a different side of his acting as a tough mercenary battling alien hunters.
4 / 7
The Darjeeling Limited: Set in India, this Wes Anderson film follows three brothers on a journey of self discovery. Brody delivers a nuanced performance filled with emotion and subtle humour.
5 / 7
The Grand Budapest Hotel: In this stylish Wes Anderson film, Brody plays the eccentric villain Dmitri. The movie is visually stunning and packed with humour and drama.
6 / 7
The Jacket: A psychological thriller where Brody plays a war veteran dealing with trauma and time distortion, delivering a gripping and intense performance.
7 / 7
The Pianist: Brody’s Oscar winning performance as a Holocaust survivor is widely regarded as his finest work. His portrayal is haunting, emotional, and deeply powerful.