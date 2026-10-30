History writing in India has long been male dominated, but several women historians have reshaped how we understand the past, bringing in perspectives on gender, society, and lived experiences. Here are six influential Indian women historians you should definitely know about.
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Nayanjot Lahiri: An expert in archaeology and ancient India, her work focuses on interpreting material evidence like monuments and artefacts to reconstruct the past. (infosys prize)
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Romila Thapar: One of India’s most respected historians, she specialises in early Indian history and historiography. Her work emphasizes understanding history through social and cultural contexts rather than myths or biases. (wikimedia commons)
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Tanika Sarkar: A leading scholar of modern Indian history, she focuses on nationalism, religion, and gender. Her work critically examines cultural politics and feminist history. (wikimedia commons)
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Uma Chakravarti: A pioneering feminist historian, she studies early Indian society, Buddhism, caste, and gender, and is also known for her activism and writing on social justice. (wikimedia commons)
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Upinder Singh: Known for her research on ancient India, she explores political violence, archaeology, and everyday life in historical contexts with depth and nuance. (express photoweb)
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Urvashi Butalia: A feminist historian and writer, she is best known for documenting Partition through personal narratives, highlighting voices often missing from mainstream history. (wikimedia commons)