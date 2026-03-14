Beyond awards and speeches, the Oscars have delivered moments so iconic they broke the internet, reshaped conversations and became cultural touchstones far beyond Hollywood. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Ellen DeGeneres’ Star-Studded Selfie (2014): Ellen’s casual selfie with Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and others became the most retweeted photo ever at the time, redefining how live TV and social media intersect. (X: fycit app)
3 / 7
Halle Berry Makes History (2002): Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win Best Actress, delivering an emotional speech that remains one of the Oscars’ most powerful and talked about moments. (instagram: official page of oscars)
4 / 7
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow Performance (2019): Their intimate, stripped down performance blurred the line between acting and reality, igniting massive fan speculation and becoming one of the most replayed Oscar performances ever. (youtube: ladygagaVEVO)
5 / 7
Parasite Sweeps the Oscars (2020): Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, marking a major cultural shift in global cinema recognition. (instagram: ampviacomcbs)
6 / 7
The La La Land- Moonlight Best Picture Mix Up (2017): In one of the most shocking Oscar moments ever, La La Land was wrongly announced as Best Picture before the award was corrected live on stage in favour of Moonlight. (youtube: entertainment tonight)
7 / 7
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock (2022): A joke about Jada Pinkett Smith led to a real-life confrontation that stunned viewers worldwide and instantly became one of the most discussed live TV moments in recent history. (youtube: hollywood life)