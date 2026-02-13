While Bollywood often turns to famous snowy backdrops, some films chose quieter, lesser known winter destinations that added depth and mood to their stories. These locations deserve attention for both their cinematic beauty and travel appeal. (unsplash)
Fitoor (2016) in Dal Lake in Winter: Most films show Dal Lake in summer, but Fitoor captured its frozen, misty winter avatar. The subdued colours and icy calm added a poetic, melancholic tone to the romance. (unsplash)
Haider (2014) in Lolab Valley, Kashmir: Beyond the well-known parts of Kashmir, Haider showcased the haunting winter landscapes of Lolab Valley. Snow covered orchards and desolate villages added an eerie stillness that mirrored the film’s emotional intensity. (unsplash)
Laila Majnu (2018) in Sonmarg in Winter: Instead of peak tourist season visuals, the film embraced Sonmarg’s quieter winter charm. Blanketed meadows and stark mountain views amplified the intensity of the love story. (unsplash)
Notebook (2019) in Gurez Valley, Kashmir: Set in one of Kashmir’s most isolated regions, Notebook featured Gurez Valley’s pristine winter scenery. Snow laden wooden homes and untouched landscapes made the setting feel intimate and rare. (unsplash)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) in Gulaba and Manali Backroads: While Manali is popular, the film highlighted lesser-seen winter stretches around Gulaba and remote mountain roads. These quiet snow trails gave the opening trek sequences a raw, adventurous feel. (Wikimedia commons)