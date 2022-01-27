4 / 11

Ayurveda endorses oil pulling or kavala or gundusha, an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique, that helps remove toxins from the body while improving oral health. It involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for around 20 minutes. Since the first step of digestion begins in the mouth, oil pulling is considered an effective marker for good digestive health. When the food touches the mouth, the tongue detects all the nutrients in that food and gives signals to the digestive system. If your mouth is not clear, the tongue will not be able to send the signal to the stomach. So, when the food reaches the stomach, it will not be able to break it properly and absorb all the nutrients. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)