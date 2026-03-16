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Before the advent of synchronized sound redefined the medium in the late 1920s, the silent era flourished through a sophisticated blend of visual narrative, heightened performance, and live musical accompaniment. Far from being primitive predecessors, these films established the essential syntax of modern cinematography—from the close-up to the cross-cut. Below, we examine six pivotal silent films that fundamentally altered the trajectory of motion picture history. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )