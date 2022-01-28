1 / 11

Actor, composer, and playback singer Shruti Haasan has made multiple appearances in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Daughter of Sarika and Kamal Hassan, Shruti has a moody and impulsive but versatile sense of style, and has donned everything from grunge and goth-chic outfits to saris and salwar suits, acing them all. (Source: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram)