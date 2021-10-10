1 / 10

The 65th edition of Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra's annual dance drama 'Shri Ram' commenced on October 7, 2021 in New Delhi with government-mandated Covid protocols and safety rules in place. The dance drama, which will continue until October 20, is created by Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh and is one of the most celebrated versions of Ramlila. Scroll for more stunning visuals from this iconic dance drama. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)