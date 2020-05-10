1 / 11

Shraddha Kapoor can really glam up a look when she wants to. The actor has shown this in numerous outings where a dash of red lipstick has elevated a simple look. But the actor is also quite adept in nailing understated and chic looks. She steps out in dresses often and while they range from elaborate to basic, she manages to impress every single time. In case you are looking for some summer fashion inspiration, Shraddha Kapoor is the inspiration you need. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | APH Images)